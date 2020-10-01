Apple makes Watch Series 6, Watch SE available on its Online Store in India

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature as new coronavirus cases spread globally, especially in India.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are now available for buyers on the newly opened Apple Online Store in India.

The official India store went live, September 23, and offers a slew of Apple products, including the newly released Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and iPad (8th Gen).

Apple announced the new Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE at the aTime Flies' event on September 15.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,900 while Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) begins from Rs 49,900.

Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.

Apple Watch Series 6 houses a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colourful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS+ Cellular) begins from Rs 33,900. It features a stunning Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 per cent larger than Series 3.

Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

With Watch OS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts.

The next-generation always-on altimeter provides real-time elevation all day long by using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks.

This feature allows for the detection of small elevation changes above ground level, up and down to the measurement of 1 foot, and can be shown as a new watch face complication or workout metric.

With Emergency SOS on Apple Watch, customers can quickly and easily call for help and alert emergency services with just a push of a button.