‘Apologise to Telangana people’: Pawan Kalyan flays comments by YSRCP leaders

According to Pawan Kalyan, some YSRCP leaders have made derogatory remarks against the people of Telangana.

news Controversy

Jana Sena Party chief, actor Pawan Kalyan, on Monday, April 17, demanded that the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders should unconditionally apologise to the people of Telangana for their recent comments, which he alleged were derogatory in nature. Pawan Kalyan alleged that while criticising Telangana’s Finance Minister Harish Rao, some YSRCP leaders abused the people of Telangana and hurt their self-respect.

“People are in no way connected to the comments made by the rulers. I do not know in which context Minister Harish Rao made the comments. As a counter to these remarks, the YSRCP leaders and the ministers abused the people of Telangana and criticised the Telangana region by hurting Telangana’s self-respect,” Pawan said in a video. He said that the remarks allegedly made against the people of Telangana had saddened him.

Condemning the remarks made by the YSRCP ministers, Pawan Kalyan said that leaders of both the states can have a duel over words with each other but people as a whole should not be dragged in. “Rulers are different and people are different. People are in no way connected to the comments made by the rulers.” The Jana Sena Party president said that the responses of the YSRCP leaders were embarrassing. He further said that the senior leaders should pull up leaders who engage in such behaviour.

“If the Telangana Minister's comments are lowering the image of the Andhra Pradesh state, you criticise that particular person. But do not drag the people of Telangana into the mess. YSRCP senior leaders should respond to the issue. You have houses and businesses in Telangana. Even leaders like Botsa [Satyanarayana] run businesses there, isn't it so?” he said, referring to ministers from Andhra Pradesh who stay in Hyderabad.

Last week, Telangana’s Finance Minister Harish Rao triggered a row by claiming that Telangana was far ahead of Andhra Pradesh on the development front. The Minister made these remarks while addressing migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh at Sangareddy. He urged the migrants to enlist themselves as voters in Telangana as it has better amenities while faulting the poor roads and hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

Offended by these remarks, several Andhra Ministers like Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Narayana, Sidiri Appalanaidu criticised Harish Rao for showing Andhra Pradesh in a poor light.

“Who is he to talk about AP. It is better if he minds his state. People of the state know about our governance and Harish Rao is making such comments to derive political mileage,’’ Botsa said.

Sidiri Appalanaidu went to the extent of calling Harish Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) “regional terrorists.”

“Harish Rao, KTR and Kavitha all have terrorised this region and they are regional terrorists,” Appalanaidu said.

Harish Rao shot back saying that the ruling YSRCP is remaining silent without demanding Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, as per the AP Reorganisation Act. He slammed both the ruling party and the opposition for not taking up the issue.

“The Centre did not grant Special Category Status to your state and is now targeting Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, but you don’t dare to talk,’’ he said.