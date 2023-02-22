Apollo Cancer Centre in Chennai launches new initiative for kids suffering from cancer

ACC has rolled out ‘Tiffin of togetherness’ program that hopes to bring light and care into the lives of paediatric cancer patients.

With a focus to motivate and uplift the spirits of paediatric patients, Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) in Chennai has recognised the importance of working together as a society to bridge the gap in cancer care. As a part of this novel initiative, ACC has rolled out ‘Tiffin of togetherness’ program that hopes to bring light and care into the lives of paediatric patients who are facing challenges on their journey to win over cancer. As a part of this initiative, a surprise ‘lunch date’ is arranged for children suffering from cancer with a close friend/relative/associate at the hospital premises followed by some indulgence in fun activities such as singing/playing games etc.

Dr Revathi Raj, Senior Consultant – Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, "Meeting Shriya and witnessing her positivity despite her challenging journey to fight against Acute T cell lymphoblastic leukaemia was the impetus for us to provide her with the best possible care and aid her quick recovery to a positive healthy life that she deserves. Paediatric patients in particular require more care and support and we at ACC, strive to create a home-like environment and support our patients in the best possible way to accelerate the healing journey. This initiative not only brings joy back into the lives of the patients but also assists us in continuing to provide these children with holistic care, bridging the gap in cancer-care".

"At ACC, the doctors, clinicians, and other staff have always had my back in the toughest of times. When I saw my voxologist come visit me at the hospital, it reminded me of the fun & joyful music sessions at school and lifted my spirits to indulge in singing and recreating special moments with her,” said cancer survivor Shriya Vishnuram.