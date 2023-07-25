Apartment wall collapses in Hyderabadâ€™s Ameerpet amid heavy rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Telangana for the next three days, ie, till Friday, July 28.

A wall of the Divya Shakti apartment in Ameerpet, Hyderabad collapsed on Monday, July 24 evening following which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationâ€™s Disaster Relief Force (DRF) was rushed to the spot amid heavy rains in the city.

The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management informed that the parapet wall on the second floor collapsed due to heavy rain but the debris was cleared and no casualties were reported.

So far, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received 193 complaints of waterlogging in the city amid the heavy downpour and the Corporation has resolved 30 such complaints.

The Hyderabad IMD has also issued a red alert for the next three days, from Wednesday to Friday, for a number of districts, including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

For Tuesday, an orange alert warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The heavy to very heavy rainfall alert (orange alert) was also issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nalgonda, , Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar.