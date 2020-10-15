Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to chief ministers of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to assure Central assistance after unprecedented rainfall in the region. "Spoke to Telangana CM KCR Garu and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work," tweeted PM Modi.

The PM said his thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.

The rainfall received by Hyderabad on Tuesday was an all-time high, the Meteorological office said on Wednesday.

The 19.2 cm rainfall in the city broke all previous records. The previous highest was 9.83 cm recorded on October 10, 2013, said Dr K. Nagaratna, scientist at the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Authorities on Wednesday opened 13 of the 17 gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir on the outskirts of Hyderabad to let excess water into the Musi river which flows through the city.

Water entered into houses in several areas on the banks of the river, especially at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh.

Indian Army engaged in for rescue work

On Wednesday, the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the rescue and relief work in the flood-affected areas of Hyderabad.

On the request of the state government, the Army took up rescue and relief works in Bandlaguda, one of the worst-affected areas in the old city of Hyderabad.

Army personnel were seen evacuating people from inundated areas.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, many stranded people have been evacuated and the Army also distributed a large number of food packets to people affected by the floods.

Army medical teams accompanying the columns are providing essential first-aid and medical relief to the stranded people, the statement added.

NDRF teams were also actively involved in rescue and relief works. They rescued 72 people from the flood-hit Meerpet area on the city outskirts.

Heavy rains on Tuesday night triggered unprecedented floods in the city and suburbs, claiming at least 15 lives in separate rain related incidents. While eight people died in a house collapse, six others were washed away in floodwaters. An estimated 1,500 colonies were submerged due to extremely heavy rainfall.

Boats were deployed to rescue people from some inundated areas such as Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki.

Roads turned into lakes, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt. Vehicles were also stranded on highways to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Warangal and Srisailam.

Scary visuals emerged from flooded areas showing floating cars, streets turning into streams and people on rooftops waiting for help.

Overflowing lakes, nalas and even drainages led to severe waterlogging.