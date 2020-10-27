AP revenue employees demand TDP leader's apology for insults over GITAM uni demolition

Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu had reportedly made abusive comments on officials involved in reclaiming allegedly encroached land.

news Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh Revenue Department employees’ association has demanded an apology from senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu for abusing them, as their discharging of duties involved reclaiming land which was allegedly encroached by GITAM university.

Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu, Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) head demanded Ayyanna Patrudu to retract his abusive statements on government employees doing their rightful duty obeying laws.

He condemned the TDP leader's abusive statements and highlighted that it was uncalled for from a former minister and a senior leader like Patrudu.

Instead of telling the government employees to take action against the people who violated the laws, Venkateshwarlu said Patrudu is abusing the revenue employees who reclaimed the land which was allegedly occupied by GITAM university through illegal means in Visakhapatnam.

"This is not new for you (Patrudu). Earlier also, you have abused Narsipatnam's woman municipal commissioner. Even she lodged a case against you," reminded Venkateshwarlu.

Earlier in June, Ayyanna Patrudu was booked under the Nirbhaya Act by Vishakapatanam rural police for verbally abusing a woman officer. Narsipatnam Municipal Commissioner Thota Krishnaveni lodged a police complaint accusing Ayyanna Patrudu of publicly disrespecting and humiliating her by using vile language against her during a protest.

A video that surfaced from the protest showed Ayyanna Patrudu instigating his party cadres against the Municipal Commissioner. “We are giving you respect as you are a woman officer, if you don't keep your word, there may arise a situation where we strip off your clothes,” the TDP leader had said.

The revenue employees' representative also said that Patrudu had also abused police officials. He warned Patrudu that if he fails to apologise, revenue employees will start an agitation in all districts, starting from his home town in Narsipatnam.

In the recent reclamation of a part of encroached land, an RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) level officer spearheaded the demolition of GITAM's compound wall.

In light of this development, Ayyanna Patrudu convened a press conference and criticized the government, as well as the revenue employees involved in that operation.

With IANS inputs