AP records another single day spike with over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases

The state currently has 11,383 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported yet another record single day spike as 1,555 positive cases surfaced in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. The tally includes 55 returnees from outside the state. The previous single day high was recorded on Monday, when 1,322 new cases were reported.

With Thursday's update, the number of active COVID-19 tally patients has now reached 11,383 in Andhra Pradesh.

All the 13 districts reported fresh cases, with the highest of 236 cases recorded in Chittoor district followed by Guntur (228), Visakhapatnam (208) and Srikakulam (206). Krishna with 127 cases, and Kadapa with 114 cases were the other districts that had a high number of new cases during the last 24 hours, state health officials said.

During the preceding 24 hours, the testing sample size was significantly lower than the daily average, at 16,882 tests. In comparison, the state had conducted tests on 27,743 samples in the cycle ending Wednesday morning. The recovery rate remained robust with 904 persons discharged from hospitals in the state.

As on Thursday, 11,383 affected persons are receiving treatment at hospitals and designated Covid treatment centres. The cumulative tally of cured persons now stands at 12,154.

The state also saw 13 deaths reported from different parts of the state. Kurnool and Guntur reported the highest number of three deaths each, followed by two deaths each in Anantapur and Prakasam districts. Similarly, one death each was reported from Krishna, West Godavari, and Chittoor districts. The overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh on account of COVID-19, stands at 277 on Thursday.

Even as there was an upswing in the number of positive cases detected in returnees from other states to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana returnees remain the highest numbers in this category. Of the 53 new cases that were reported in this category, 30 patients were from the neighbouring Telugu state. The remaining positive cases in this category include 5 patients each among Delhi and Odisha returnees, and 4 patients each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. There were also 3 cases from Karnataka and also one case each from Bihar and Assam.

Till date, 2,319 persons have tested positive for Covid among the persons who returned from other states. The active patients tally in this category is 712, while 1,607 persons have been discharged till date.

On Thursday too as on Wednesday, only two new cases were reported from persons who recently returned from foreign countries. While one of the positive cases on Thursday morning was a person returning from Kuwait, the second person had a travel history to Russia. The cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients in this category stands at 424, while 297 persons have been discharged after recovering.