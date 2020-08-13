Andhra govt school principal dies of COVID-19, TDP alleges negligence at GGH Nellore

The deceased earlier days before he was admitted in GGH Nellore alleged the hospital of apathy

The death of a government school principal who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) has triggered a row, as the Opposition has alleged negligence on the part of GGH authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Ramesh Kumar, a headmaster at Manubolu ZP Boys High School in Nellore district, died at GGH around 11 am.

TDP Chief and Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday claimed that Ramesh had died due to negligence. Naidu, while criticising the government, put out a video in which Ramesh Kumar complained of ''apathy" from GGH staff treating him.

Naidu, taking to Twitter, lamented, "We are a society that thinks of Gurudeva as Bhavah. Ramesh Kumar, the headmaster of Manubolu ZP High School in Nellore, said that he was corona positive and asked the hospital staff, officials and YCP leaders to save his life by admitting him to the hospital."

He further added, "eventually, Ramesh died. Is there an actual administration in this state? Have the people voted for this government only to die in such pathetic conditions? It hurts to watch videos like this. But there is no response from the government"

In the video, which was shot before he was admitted for treatment at GGH Nellore, Ramesh pleaded with hospital authorities to take him in, alleging that he had been waiting at the hospital for more than an hour.

He said, "I am Ramesh Kumar, working as headmaster in Manubolu ZP Boys High School since November 2015. I have worked well to keep my school ahead in the government's 'Nadu Nedu' program. I got appreciation in MLA's review meeting also. I am corona positive. I have been waiting outside the government hospital for more than one hour. I appeal to the Collector, DEO, Joint Collector and MLA to please save me. I am suffering from sugar and other diseases also. I am pleading to be admitted to the hospital to save me. Thank you."

Though the Opposition blamed the government hospital for "negligent" in handling the case, GGH authorities have stated to certain media outlets that they did everything they could to save Ramesh Kumar.

A statement issued by GGH Nellore Superintendent said that Ramesh Kumar and his attendants weren't able to inform authorities when they were waiting at the hospital for one hour. The superintendent said that Ramesh Kumar was admitted after searching in the premises, following the directions of the Joint Collector given over the phone. He was then given treatment by specialist doctors.

The Superintendent further noted that Ramesh was suffering from cough, weariness and problems related to sugar levels and kidney ailments. The officer said that he was administered the required injections, dialysis and medication for three days, while stating that his family and relatives were informed that his oxygen levels were efficient on August 10 August.

However, the Superintendent stated that Ramesh lost consciousness on Tuesday, August 11, around 8.45 am, as his blood pressure dropped. He died around 11 am the same day, even as treatment was ongoing.

"In certain newspapers, there were allegations that he died due to lack of required treatment. There is no truth in such reports. GGH doctors have made all out efforts to save him but those were in vain."

As of Wednesday, Nellore reported 115 COVID-19 deaths. At least 10 of these were reported on Wednesday alone.