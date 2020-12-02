AP police seek custody of man who allegedly attempted to kill Minister Perni Nani

On Sunday, the man was arrested for allegedly attacking Perni Nani at his Machilipatnam residence, at the memorial service of the Ministerâ€™s mother.

news Crime

Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district police have sought custody of Baduku Nageswara Rao, who allegedly attempted to murder Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Sunday, for further investigation. On Sunday, Nageswara Rao was arrested on charges of attempt to murder Perni Nani at the the memorial service of the Ministerâ€™s mother, who recently passed away.

"We are asking for police custody for five days and the matter is with the court now. Tomorrow (Wednesday) the Court will give a judgment with regard to police custody," Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu told IANS. He said a thorough interrogation is needed in this case and not much could be divulged at this stage. However, he confirmed that Rao was a sympathizer of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for nearly 20 years.

"His (Rao's) sister is a district mahila wing president (in TDP). He is also a sympathiser of TDP for the last 15 - 20 years. But he does not have any post (in the party)," the SP said. He also said that Nageswara Raoâ€™s family members are followers of TDP, which is the principal opposition party in the state.

On Sunday, Nageswara Rao came to meet Perni Nani, and as he seemed to bend forward to tough the Ministerâ€™s feet, he allegedly whipped out a trowel to attack him. However, Perni Nani escaped unhurt.

â€œHe sought to touch my feet and suddenly pulled out his trowel and tried to attack me. At first, it hit my belt buckle. The second time he tried, I could see the trowel and ducked, and my personal security officers caught the attacker," the Minister had said. A trowel is a small flat tool with sharp edges, mostly used in construction work for applying and smoothening cement.

Nageswara Rao was later immobilised by the people near the minister.

The alleged attempt on the Minister's life comes a few months after one of his close followers was murdered in Machilipatnam, leading to the arrest of former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra.

Meanwhile, police have tightened security at Perni Naniâ€™s residence.

