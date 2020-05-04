AP police clash with 2,000 migrant workers who tried to leave containment zone

Police said that since there was a containment zone in Kovvur, East Godavari, the migrant workers were not allowed to leave.

Over 2,000 migrant workers hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were lathicharged on Monday in Kovvur, East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place around 10.30 am near the checkpost that had been set up on a road and rail bridge, police said. The migrant workers, who were attempting to leave the state, were stopped by the police, who stated that they could not leave as they were in a containment cluster.

Frustrated by the police’s orders, some persons in the group allegedly threw stones at the officers. In retaliation, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Police used mild force and dispersed #MigrantLabourers gathered at Kovvur in West Godavari. The #MigrantWorkers were demanding arrangement for their travel to native place after #Lockdownextention. #MigrantsOnTheRoad #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/xHtFjlKEqp — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) May 4, 2020

Speaking to TNM, Kovvur Deputy Superintendent of Police K Rajeswar Reddy said, “There is a containment zone in Kovvur, and we couldn’t allow them to leave. We told the migrants that in another three days, we will arrange transportation for them, but they were adamant, saying that they didn't have faith in the police.”

The DSP added, “They would have reached their native place on foot. During this confrontation, some of them pelted stones, as a result there was a mild lathicharge. After the lathicharge, we again had a discussion with them to explain the situation.”

In Kovvur, there are around 2,400 migrant workers hailing from Bihar and UP. The DSP assured them that police are communicating with their respective states to provide clearance for them.

Last week, the Centre had partially eased lockdown restrictions to allow migrants and stranded people to travel to their homes.

As per the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, interstate travel for stranded people, including migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students, should be allowed and all those who travel should be medically screened at the point of origin and the destination. They will also be kept in home or institutional quarantine upon arrival.

The MHA on Friday also allowed the use of trains for ferrying people, called ‘Shramik Special’ trains, for those stranded due to the nationwide lockdown.