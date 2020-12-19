AP police calls out Naidu, says he shared false news of cop attacked by YSRCP workers

The state police have objected to multiple statements made by the TDP chief which painted the state police in a negative light.

The Andhra Pradesh police have objected to multiple allegations and statements made by Leader of Opposition Chandrabau Naidu, painting police officers in the state in a negative light. On Friday, soon after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief shared an image on Twitter, claiming that YSRCP workers were seen attacking a policeman in Visakhapatnam, the Andhra Pradesh police refuted the allegations.

Through its official Twitter handle, the Andhra Pradesh police asked Naidu to refrain from spreading false information. In the image shared by Naidu, a man in a white shirt is seen placing a hand on a policeman’s head. Two other men are seen approaching them, wearing YSRCP scarves. Naidu alleged that the policeman, who was guarding the office of TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam (East), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, had been attacked by YSRCP workers.

Sharing the photograph, Naidu wrote, “A shocking & horrifying picture of what Andhra Pradesh has become. This brazen attack on a policeman guarding MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna's office shows the extent to which the YSRCP goondas have been emboldened. Even a policeman isn't safe in Andhra Pradesh anymore."

Responding to the tweet, the Andhra Pradesh police shared more images from the incident, and stated that the man seen holding the policeman was actually helping him and massaging an injury on the head, right after he had suffered a fall on the road.

“#FactCheck: Respected Leader of Opposition party. @ncbn Sir your post is NOT Correct. The allegations are FALSE again. The YSRCP cadre was only helping Officer and massaging his injury after a fall. Sir request to pl refrain from such FALSEHOOD and spreading INCORRECT news. It will needlessly misguide the citizens and also demoralise policemen. Request you to kindly cooperate with the police to maintain law and order in the state. Grateful,” the official handle of the Andhra Pradesh police tweeted.

The exchange happened a day after the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association condemned a statement made by Naidu, where he was heard encouraging TDP workers to file cases against police officers.

Responding to concerns of party workers who alleged that the police were only registering ‘false cases’ against them, filed by workers of the ruling YSRCP, Naidu had said, "Some of you should also file a few cases against such policemen. Then they will stop filing false cases and come down to negotiate with you.”

“If they’re filing cases, instead of being silent, file an equal number of cases back on them. If they file one, you file two. If they don’t register your complaint, send it online. Every day, the DGP (Director General of Police) keeps saying Andhra Pradesh police is number one in technology. Use that technology, register complaints, and take acknowledgement. They will stay on record. If anyone does anything wrong, even if they don’t act on it now, we will open them once we come to power in a couple of years and punish all of them … Go ahead without fear,” Naidu was heard saying.

In response to Naidu’s statement, members of Andhra Pradesh Police Officers' Association (APPOA) on Thursday accused Naidu of encouraging the misuse of legal provisions against policemen.

"In a video conference, former Chief Minister Naidu encouraged filing false cases against policemen so that they are compelled to come for a bargain," said an APPOA statement.

A person like Naidu, who served as the Chief Minister for three terms, cannot stoop to such low levels, the statement said. They said that such statements from Naidu shows his faithlessness in law and related institutions.

"Naidu should be reminded that people who encourage crime will also be considered as criminals," said the statement. The statement also expressed displeasure over Naidu regularly targeting the state police chief, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

However, TDP leader Varla Ramaiah said that Naidu’s statement was being taken out of context by the police. He claimed that Naidu was only assuring worried TDP cadre to counter ‘false cases’ on them, and that he did not ask workers themselves to register ‘false cases’ against police, as alleged by the APPOA.

