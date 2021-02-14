AP panchayat polls: 2nd phase concluded, drones used in Prakasam dist

Zonal officials, shadow teams, striking force teams, route mobile teams, flying squads, drones and web-casting were deployed to monitor the elections.

news Elections

The second phase of panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh concluded on Saturday with an average poll percentage of 81.67%. Voters turned out towards evening in 18 revenue divisions of the state. In a first, in Prakasham district, the district police administration used drone cameras to monitor the polling activity in its 14 mandals.

The revenue divisions, where the second of the four phases were held, include Tekkali, Palakonda, Parvathipuram, Narsipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Ramachandrapuram, Kovvuru, Gudivada, Narsaraopeta, Markapur, Kandukur, Atmakur, Nandyal, Kurnool, Dharmavaram, Kalyandurg, Kadapa and Madanapalle.

As many as 7,507 candidates contested for the 2,786 sarpanch posts, comprising 29,304 wards. In Kurnool district, elections started off on a peaceful note. District Collector Veerapandian had appealed to people to exercise their franchise fearlessly. Usually, every year, in Kurnool and Anantapur districts, the elections are not an easy affair due to clash between YSRCP and TDP as both parties are strong in these regions. However, the election went peacefully this year.

In the district, officials made arrangements to complete vote counting faster in major panchayats.

Starting 5.30 am on Saturday, senior officials were monitoring the election arrangements and polls in the control room set up at the collectorate. As many as 13 mandals in Kurnool district, comprising 240 panchayats and 2,482 wards, went to the polls at 1,964 polling centres.

Zonal officials, shadow teams, striking force teams, route mobile teams, flying squads, drones and web-casting were deployed to monitor the elections. Police Act 30 and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in public, were imposed in the district, including banning victory rallies, pyrotechnics and other musical celebrations.

"Non-locals, newcomers and people not related to the polls are banned from the villages where polls are taking place," an official statement read.

In Anantapur district, elections were happening in 19 mandals. Out of 308 panchayats, 15 sarpanches have been elected unanimously, while 756 contestants were vying for the balance 293 sarpanch posts.

In Vizianagaram district, 355 sarpanches posts were contested in 2,801 polling stations.

(With IANS inputs)