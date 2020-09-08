AP Minister refutes Chandrababu’s allegations on Gandikota rehabilitation package

While Chandrababu Naidu alleged that over 2,369 families in Tallapodduru village were not provided assistance but were being asked to vacate, the Irrigation Min denied it.

news Politics

Refuting the allegations of the Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided Rs 676 crore of the Rs 972 crore as part of the Gandikota project Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package within 15 months of coming into power. The remaining amount of Rs 296 crore would be released soon, Minister Anil said.

Earlier on Sunday, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had accused the Jagan-led government of harassing the evacuees to vacate their villages in Kadapa district without providing them their entitled financial assistance as part of the R&R package. Naidu alleged that over 2,369 families in Tallapodduru village were not provided assistance but were being asked to vacate.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that Chandrababu Naidu was propagating false information on the R&R package and accused him of provoking the people.

“Had Chandrababu Naidu completed the R&R package, storage of 26 TMC water would have become possible. YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 972 crores for the R&R package for the Gandikota project and already released Rs 676 crores. The remaining 296 crores will be released soon. But Chandrababu Naidu is shamelessly provoking some people, as he is feeling jealous that Jagan is gaining people's goodwill,” the Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Minister said it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who announced the additional compensation of Rs 3,25,000 to the evacuees against the previous government’s package.

Minister Anil alleged that Chandrababu had neglected the R&R package for Polavaram, Gandikota and Veligonda projects and asked him how much money he had released in his tenure.

The Minister said the YSRCP government initiated the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme to provide water facility to Rayalaseema and Nellore districts. He assured that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project would be completed soon and stated that the government also planned a lift irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,500 crore in the Palandu region. The Minister said that two barrages would be built downstream of the Prakasam Barrage.

Slamming Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Anil said, “Chandrababu is unable to bear the good deeds of YS Jagan for Rayalaseema region. It has been raining abundantly after YS Jagan became CM. 81 per cent of reservoirs are filled. Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest it. That's why he is not staying in Amaravati or Andhra Pradesh. He did not stay for at least 10 days in Amaravati in the past 6 months. Chandrababu Naidu has taken loans to the tune of Rs 2.7 lakh crores, and his government kept bills to the tune of Rs 70,000 crores in pending. Now our government is repaying all the debts.”