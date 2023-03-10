AP lawyer accused of confining wife for 11 years booked for dowry harassment

Supriya married Madhusudhan in 2008. She has now alleged that he kept her restricted to his house in Vizianagaram for more than 11 years.

news Crime

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh police found a 35-year-old woman named Supriya confined at home for over 11 years by her husband Madhusudhan and her in-laws. While the police had initially registered a case against Madhusudhan, a lawyer, and his family for wrongful confinement and subjecting the woman to cruelty, they have now also booked them under The Dowry Prohibition Act. Supriyaâ€™s family alleged that as per Madhusudhan and his familyâ€™s demands, they gave Rs 10 lakh in the form of cash as dowry at the time of their wedding in 2008.

Vizianagaram I Town police officers found Supriya confined to her in-lawsâ€™ house in Vizianagaram on March 1, after her family approached them alleging that they were not allowed to visit her at her husbandâ€™s house. According to the police, Supriya's in-laws initially demanded a search warrant or a notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and refused to let the police enter their house. The police then filed a petition at a sessions court which granted them a search warrant.

In their initial complaint, Supriyaâ€™s family members alleged that Madhusudhan and his family had demanded a dowry of Rs 10 lakh, which was given when the couple got married in 2008. Police said that although the dowry was mentioned in the complaint, Supriyaâ€™s family returned two days later to file a complaint over the issue, and relevant sections of The Dowry Prohibition Act were added to the case.

After helping Supriya leave her husbandâ€™s house, the police had initially registered a first information report (FIR) under the Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Supriya, a native of Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, married Madhusudhan from Vizianagaram district in 2008. Madhusudhan, a former IT employee in Bengaluru, returned to Vizianagaram in 2011 to practise law, according to the police. Supriya, who had gone to her maternal home to deliver her first child, was also asked to move to Vizianagaram. Since then, Supriya alleged, her husband and in-laws kept her confined inside the house, and did not allow her to communicate with her parents. Supriya has since given birth to two more children.

Read: Andhra police find woman confined for over 11 yrs at home by husband and in-laws