AP Intermediate results out: 54% Plus One, 61% Plus Two students pass

Among the districts, Krishna saw the highest pass percentage of 75%, while Kadapa saw the lowest at 55%.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, June 22, released the results of the Plus One and Plus Two (Classes 11 and 12) examinations conducted earlier this year. The results for Plus One and Plus Two examinations were released simultaneously. Students can check their results at http://bie.ap.gov.in/.

The exams were conducted between May 6 and May 24, 2022 in physical mode, with COVID-19 precautions in place, and around 5 lakh students had appeared for it. Releasing the results, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that 54% of students who appeared for the Plus One exams had passed, while the figure was 61% for the Plus Two exams. A release also said that 60% of the girl students who took the Plus One exam had passed, while the figure was 49% for boys. It added that 68% of girl students passed the Plus Two exams. Among the districts, Krishna saw the highest pass percentage of 75%, while Kadapa saw the lowest at 55%.

While a dip in pass percentage was predicted as exams were cancelled on multiple occasions in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and students had to shift to digital or online learning, the percentage was lower than pre-pandemic levels. News18 reported that in 2019, the pass percentage for Plus One and Plus Two students was 60% and 72% respectively, compared to 54% and 61% this year. In 2018, 62% of Plus One students and 69% of Plus Two students had passed.

Earlier this month, the results for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam or board exam were also announced, and 67.26% of the students who appeared for the exam had cleared it.

