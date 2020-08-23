AP BJP warns of action against those posting fake news, employers to be notified

BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao’s lukewarm response to the TDP’s allegations of phone-tapping against the YSRCP has set off a dispute between the TDP and BJP.

news Politics

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP issued a ‘public warning’ to individuals posting ‘false’ content that is ‘defamatory’ towards BJP leaders at the state and Centre level on social media. Those who post such “false, objectionable and defamatory” news or videos on their social media accounts would face not just criminal action, but their employers will also be intimated by senior BJP leaders, the warning said, adding that a monitoring mechanism has been started to identify such social media accounts, Whatsapp groups and YouTube channels.

The open warning was issued in the wake of a case registered by the Andhra Pradesh CID against a TDP worker for content posted on a couple of unofficial TDP pages on Facebook. The posts in question had alleged that BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao was closely related to Brother Anil Kumar, who is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Recently, TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary also made similar comments, while commenting on GVL Narasimha Rao’s response to the TDP’s allegations that the YSRCP government was illegally tapping phones of lawyers, activists, opposition leaders and even members of the judiciary in the state. “Democracy is being undermined, even the judiciary is under attack. When we ask for an inquiry, G V L Narasimha Rao speaks from Delhi saying it’s wrong,” he said.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the phone-tapping allegations, and had asked to “initiate immediate and stern action” to prevent such actions by the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. G V L Narasimha Rao had commented on these allegations by saying that the Centre would not intervene in the matter.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary went on to ask, “What is the relation between Brother Anil and you (G V L Narasimha Rao), isn't he your nephew? Are you not an agent of the YSRCP in this state? Aren’t you supporting Brother Anil, who is leading religious conversions in tribal areas?”

The state BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party have criticised the YSRCP several times with allegations of “anti-Hindu” actions including religious conversions, especially in Tirupati, and the attempted sale of TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) lands.

Commenting on the warning of informing employers of individuals posting objectionable content on social media, BJP state General Secretary J Shyam Kishore said that it was a response to the recent allegations against G V L Narasimha Rao. “They are saying that he is related to Anil Kumar, and is therefore aligned with the YSRCP. There are no such relations, and this is damaging to the party. On inquiring, it was found that people involved with the TDP were doing such things to target BJP leaders. This is what led to the decision that complaints must be made in such cases,” he said.

The public warning said that employers of individuals posting such ‘fake’ and ‘defamatory’ content against BJP leaders would be asked to take disciplinary action against them, and to “avoid” them. It also said that for persons living in countries other than India, the Indian Embassy in their country of residence will be informed of their actions.

A day after the warning was issued, BJP Andhra Pradesh state president Somu Veerraju wrote an open letter to the editor of Andhrajyothy Vemuri Radhakrishna, condemning an op-ed piece written by him in the newspaper’s Saturday edition. In the piece, which discusses the phone-tapping allegations at length, Radhakrishna wrote that G V L Narasimha Rao’s response in support of the YSRCP is damaging to the state BJP, and that he must be brought under control if the BJP hopes to perform well in the next election.

“There is a public perception that you work as an advisor to the TDP, and work in their support. But is it suitable to shamelessly, publicly interfere in our internal matters while hiding behind your publication,” the BJP state president wrote addressing Radhakrishna.

The Andhra Pradesh CID has booked cases against multiple TDP supporters in the recent past for sharing allegedly false content that was deemed defamatory to YSRCP leaders or the state government.