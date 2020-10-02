Anurag Kashyap denies rape allegations, says he was in Sri Lanka at the time

On October 1, the filmmaker was questioned by Mumbai Police for eight hours.

Denying actor Payal Ghosh's allegations of rape against him, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday described them as "false and reckless". He also claimed he was out of the country during the period mentioned in her First Information Report (FIR). Versova police have registered FIR under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Anurag on September 22.

Earlier last month, actor Payal Ghosh had claimed on Twitter that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had sexually assaulted and raped her in August 2013.

A statement issued by Anurag's lawyer a day after he was questioned in the case said that the filmmaker had provided documentary proof to the police to establish that he was in Sri Lanka, shooting for a film in August 2013.

"Mr Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms Ghosh is an outright lie," said the statement issued by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. "Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him," it added.

The statement further read, "Mr Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail."

Anurag, who was questioned by Mumbai Police for eight hours on Thursday, has said he will vigorously pursue legal remedies.

Earlier this week, Payal Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to seek action against Anurag Kashyap.

(With inputs from PTI)