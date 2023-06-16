Anti-conversion law: Congress wants to turn Karnataka into mini Pakistan, slams BJP

Former DyCM R Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to become ambassadors of religious conversions.

The Karnataka BJP lambasted the Congress government over its move to amend the anti-conversion law and drop all the stringent provisions introduced by the previous government.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, June 16, BJP former DyCM R Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to become ambassadors of religious conversions. "The decision of the Congress government was only welcomed by the Archbishop. Have any other religious seers welcomed the move? Hindus are being converted on the pretext of medical treatment, education and through love jihad. The ideology of Congress is suitable to the ideology of Tipu Sultan (erstwhile Mysore ruler). The decision has been taken to appease one section of society," he said.

"The people think that Congress could stoop to any level for votes. It appears that Congress wants to make Karnataka a mini Pakistan. When the BJP government brought the anti-religious conversion bill, barring the Popular Front of India (PFI) no one opposed it. The BJP demands a reversal of the move," he added.

Commenting on the row over the supply of rice, Ashoka charged that Karnataka in charge of Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala thought he was the cabinet minister. "Do you think the central government is in your pocket? If Congress proposes to sell Karnataka should the central government give its consent?" Ashoka alleged that Siddaramaiah had put the seal of Anna Bhagya scheme on rice packets for which rice was provided by the Union government.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the decision of the Congress party. â€œCongress govt in Karnataka is very promptly and diligently fulfilling the agenda of PFI. The Congress government has promised to repeal the anti-conversion law. Anti-conversion law was aimed at stopping fraudulent and coercive conversions...by repealing this act, Congress has once again shown that it places its vote bank interest over and above the spirit of the constitution and the law of the land," the BJP MP said.