Anti-CAA, ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti spotted at army compound in Bengaluru, case filed

This incident comes after in January, similar graffiti had surfaced in the busy Church Street area.

news Controversy

Yet another graffiti calling for the independence of Kashmir and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was found in Bengaluru. One of the writings on the wall was also targeted towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This time, the writings were reported on the walls of the Army compound on Dickenson Road in central Bengaluru. The writings were there in four places including on the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Officer’s Enclave, and the NCC (National Cadets Corps) office

Reports said that while the graffitti might have been there for a while, the police and army personnel failed to notice it. It was only on Monday that the Ulsoor police were alerted by a passerby.

Based on that complaint, Ulsoor police have registered an FIR (First Information Report) under the Karnataka Open Places Prevention of Disfigurement Act, reported Deccan Herald. CCTV (Close Circuit Television) camera footage of the area is being scrutinised by the police to catch the accused.

Incidentally, The Hindu reported that a man was arrested on Monday from Kundapur in coastal Karnataka on charges of sedition after he had allegedly shouted pro-Pakistan and jihadi slogans.

The incident on Dickenson Road comes after in January, similar graffiti had surfaced in the busy Church Street area. That time, the spray-painted graffiti over the existing wall paints and on the shop shutters had opposed NRC (National Register of Citizens), CAA and also called for the PM to resign. Some of them had even targeted the BJP, RSS and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read: 'No CAA', 'Free Kashmir' graffiti found on Bengaluru’s Church Street walls

Police had registered a case under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and had wiped off the messages.

Incidentally, police in Kalaburagi on Sunday registered a case against pro-Pakistan and anti-PM Modi slogans written on the walls of a house in Saath Gumbaz area. Similar graffiti was also found in Hubballi’s Budarsingi village.