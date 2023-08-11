Another woman alleges she was gangraped in Manipur during peak of unrest

According to the complaint, the incident took place on May 3, the day ethnic violence broke out in Manipur state.

A 37-year-old woman in Manipur has come forward with a grievous complaint of sexual assault that occurred on May 3 in the Churachandpur district. The woman filed her complaint with the Manipur police on Wednesday, August 9, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by "unknown Kuki miscreants." In response to her complaint, an FIR was registered at the Bishnupur police station, charging the accused with gangrape, assault, and criminal force with common intention. This incident reportedly took place amidst ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state on the same day.

As per the complaint, the incident took place at 6:30 pm on May 5, the day ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur. The complaint stated that she was sexually assaulted by "Kuki miscreants" who came to her neighbourhood to burn down houses of Meitei residents."I carried my niece on the back and also held my two sons and started running from the spot along with my sister-in-law. She was also carrying a baby on her back and running ahead of me. Then, I stumbled and fell down on the road and was unable to get up when I ran about half a km from my place. My sister-in-law came back running towards me and picked up my niece from my back and ran along with my two sons as I insisted," the complaint stated.

"Subsequently, when I finally managed to get up, some 5/6 Kuki miscreants got hold of me. Despite my resistance, I was forcefully pinned down. After this, the said men started sexually assaulting me...There was no help coming from anybody despite my cries for help. Thereafter some more Kuki miscreants joined them. At that time I lost my consciousness. Later when I regained my consciousness, I found myself in a house surrounded by some Meitei people,” the complaint added.

The woman revealed that she did not disclose the incident initially due to societal stigmatization, but her deteriorating health and the injuries she sustained compelled her to finally report the crime. Her complaint has drawn attention to the gravity of the situation amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. As of July 30, the Manipur government shared that only a limited number of cases related to sexual assault had been registered in connection with the ongoing ethnic tensions, which have resulted in over 6,500 FIRs being filed by the Manipur police.

This incident follows another incident reported two weeks earlier, wherein a video of women being sexually assaulted near B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district was widely circulated on social media. The assault in that case occurred on May 4, a day after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities.