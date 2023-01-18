Another video shows Telangana BJP chief's son assaulting student

In the video, Bandi Bhagirath and his group of friends are seen indiscriminately attacking a student and verbally abusing him.

news Crime

A day after a video of BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay’s son, Bandi Bhagirath, physically assaulting a student went viral, another video has emerged where Bhagirath and his group of friends are seen indiscriminately thrashing another student.

Speaking to TNM, Balanagar zone, Deputy Commissioner of Police G Sandeep said, “It appears that the victim is another student. The investigation is underway. We are verifying all the details.”

Professor Suresh Rakshit from Mahindra University told TNM that they too received the video from the police, but could not identify the victim. “The college is closed for vacations at present. So we are unable to identify and verify the details of the student. But we have taken cognizance of the new video and we will take it up with the disciplinary committee for necessary action against Bhagirath,” he said.

Responding to the new video, BSP Telangana chief RS Praveen Kumar challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to arrest Bhagirath instead of doing “shadow boxing” with the BJP.

On Tuesday, after the video of Bhagirath assaulting a student identified as Sriram went viral, the Dundigal police had filed a criminal case against Bandi Sanjay’s son following a complaint from the college management.

The police had filed a case under 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (​​intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code along with the Telangana State Prohibition of Ragging Act.

After the assault video went viral, Sriram, the victim had released a video allegedly confessing that he misbehaved with a girl for which he was beaten.

“I misbehaved with the sister of Bhagirath’s friend and I called her, texted her with a romantic proposal. Knowing the issue, Bhagirath came to see me and it led to an argument between us. After the argument, he slapped me but it’s a past incident. We don’t have any problems now and we are friends and batchmates. We forgot that incident now. The video is useless. Why is the video being brought up now? It is just to create differences between us and blackmail us,” Sriram said in the video.

Taking offence to the case filed against his son, Karimnagar MP and BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay had dismissed the case as a ‘children’s fight’ on Tuesday.

“If you [KCR] have guts, do politics with me. Since he cannot handle me he has filed a case against my son. Dont target a family for politics unless they are politicians.” Sanjay tried reasoning that the incident is not new but happened a few days ago. Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao deliberately filed a case against his son, Sanjay said, “Children will fight and then patch up. What is your problem? Why did you file a case against him? What is the need for it?”

He also found fault with the university, asking if they carried out a thorough investigation and followed all the protocols of notifying the parents about the incident.

Sanjay alleged that the case against his son was intended to divert other issues, he claimed.