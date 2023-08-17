Another leopard trapped on trekking route to Tirumala temple

A male leopard about five years old was captured on Thursday, August 17 morning near Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the trekking route

Another leopard was trapped in a cage on Thursday, August 17 by the Andhra Pradesh forest department on the Alipiri trekking route to the Tirumala temple. The leopard was caught near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, where a big cat had mauled Lakshitha, a six-year-old girl, to death on August 11.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials, the leopard caught on Thursday morning is a male about five years old. The animal has been shifted to Tirupati SV Zoo Park.

This is the second leopard caught in a week, following the capture of another big cat in a cage on Monday. The female leopard, who was about 4-5 years old, was also shifted to the SV Zoo Park.

On the evening of August 11, Lakshitha was attacked by a leopard while walking to Tirumala along the Alipiri trekking route. She was way ahead of her parents. Her parents searched for her in vain and notified TTD officials. The next morning, her body was discovered behind Narasimha Swamy temple.

After the incident, the temple body beefed up security along with forest and police departments at all the vulnerable points along the footpath route to the temple. The TTD had imposed certain restrictions on the movement of devotees to prevent any untoward incident.

The forest department, along with trained personnel, set up five cages and tranquilisers in light of the presence of an estimated 5-10 leopards in the Tirumala-Tirupati forests.

TTD chairperson B Karunakar Reddy announced on Monday, August 14, that the temple management would provide a long stick for every devotee trekking up the Tirumala hills as a precaution against wild animals.

This was the second incident in two months on the same route. A leopard attacked and injured a three-year-old boy trekking to Tirumala with his parents on the night of June 22 near the seventh mile. The animal attempted to drag the boy into the forest, but was chased down by pilgrims and security personnel. Three days later, the leopard was captured in a cage near the same location by the forest department.