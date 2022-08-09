Another ‘do or die’ movement needed against ‘dictatorial government’: Rahul Gandhi

“Today, another 'do or die' movement is needed against the dictatorial government,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post, adding that “dictatorship, inflation and unemployment must quit India.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, August 8, said that another 'do or die' movement like the one launched in 1942 by Gandhi, is needed against the present "dictatorial government". He asserted that dictatorship, inflation and unemployment will have to quit India. In a Facebook post in Hindi on the anniversary of the launch of the ‘Quit India Movement’, Rahul said that the movement, which started from erstwhile Bombay on August 8, 1942, had given sleepless nights to the British.

"On that August evening, people started gathering at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Bombay and Gandhiji gave the slogan 'Do or Die' with which the last chapter of British rule in India began," the Congress leader said. Without caring about their lives, lakhs of people of the country became a part of this movement in which about 940 people were martyred and thousands arrested, he added.

"Today, on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement launch, I pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Today, another 'do or die' movement is needed against the dictatorial government and to protect the country. Now the time has come when it is imperative to speak up against injustice. Dictatorship, inflation and unemployment must quit India," the Congress leader asserted.

These remarks come days after Rahul said that India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anybody who raises people's issues and stands against the onset of dictatorship is "viciously attacked" and put in jail. He was addressing a press conference at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters when he said that the sole agenda of the government was that people's issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised. He further added, "There is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people."