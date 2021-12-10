Another COVID-19 cluster at nursing college in Karnataka's Shivamogga

A total of 24 nursing students have tested positive for novel coronavirus at the college.

news COVID-19

Another COVID-19 cluster has been detected at a nursing college in Karnataka. A total of 24 nursing students tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhadravathi town of Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday, officials said. The cases have been reported in the Nirmala Nursing College and Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar has stated that the college has been sealed.

The nursing college students had been to Shivamogga city to give their examinations. After coming back, they developed symptoms â€” with many reporting a mild fever. When they were tested, they were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Since the college is attached to the nursing home, it has also been sealed and OPD services have been shut down.

The authorities are subjecting all the staff members and students to RT-PCR tests. Officials say that the number of cases may rise on Friday. The district administration has taken precautions to contain the infectious disease to the premises of the nursing college.

Meanwhile, the state government is exercising extra caution and has stepped up monitoring of all nursing and medical colleges across the state, especially in Davanagere, Tumakuru, and Dharwad districts where COVID-19 cases have seen a rise.

Recently, another nursing college on the outskirts of Shivamogga in the same district, named Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences, was identified as a COVID-19 cluster after 42 persons had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Recently, Karnataka has witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters being detected. Most clusters have been detected in residential schools, nursing and medical colleges. Clusters have been identified in several nursing colleges in the state including Spurthy Nursing College in Bengaluru, and Vadiraja Nursing College and Siddaganga Medical College in Tumakuru. One cluster was also identified in the SDM medical college in Dharwad where over 300 students had been infected after attending a fest on campus.