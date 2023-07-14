Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, eighth death in 4 months



Another cheetah died at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on Friday, July 14. This is the eighth death in two months. The male Namibian cheetah, named Suraj, was found lying unconscious and was rushed for treatment. However, Suraj died while undergoing treatment on Friday, Forest Department officials said. Officials have also added that the exact reason for Suraj's death could only be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

Previously, on Tuesday, July 11, South African cheetah Tejas died and autopsy reports have raised several questions. The reports had revealed that the cheetah was underweight and his internal body parts had been weakened. "Possibly because of being internally weak, Tejas was unable to recover from the trauma after the violent clash with a female cheetah," the report said.

In May, three cubs, out of four born to a Namibian cheetah named Siyaya, died within a week of their birth due to heat, dehydration, and weakness. However, the fourth cub survived. Before this, Namibian cheetah Sasha died of kidney-related problems in March and in April, South African cheetah Uday died due to cardiac failure. Weeks after cheetah Udayâ€™s death, South African cheetah Daksha died after a violent encounter with male cheetahs during a territorial fight.

A total of 20 cheetahs were introduced at KNP in two phases. In the first phase, eight cheetahs were translocated from Namibia and they were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2022. Later, on February 18, 2023, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa.