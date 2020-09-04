Another blow for CSK as Harbhajan Singh opts out of IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh is the second player from CSK after Suresh Raina to opt out of the IPL this season.

In a blow to three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has decided to opt out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harbhajan told PTI that he has pulled out of the IPL over personal reasons. He conveyed his decision to CSK on Friday. After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan becomes the second player from the CSK camp to pull out of this year's IPL.

"Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL. Stay safe and Jai Hind." Harbhajan said on his official Twitter handle.

As announced by CSK's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KS Viswanathan on August 29, Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL and returned to India owing personal reasons, and that he will be missing the entire IPL season.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK had earlier tweeted on its official handle.

As reported earlier by TNM, KS Vishvanath had announced on Friday that the CSK players will commence their training from Friday evening. All the players, except for speedster Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have tested negative, clearing the third round of testing. Chahar and Gaikwad will be tested after their isolation period of two weeks.

"The training starts from today (Friday). All others, apart from the 13, tested negative for the third time. Those who tested positive will only be tested after the isolation period (two weeks) is over," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

Harbhajan Singh was set to join the CSK camp later as he had stayed back in India while other players had taken off for the UAE. However, soon after Suresh Raina pulled out, there were speculations that Harbhajan would pull out as well due to personal reasons. There was no confirmation on his participation.

Although, his tweet has now made it clear that Harbhajan Singh will also not be a part of CSK for this season. Harbhajan's exit can hurt CSK as he would have been an integral part of the spin attack, given the conditions in the UAE.