Another AIADMK office bearer suspended for expressing support for Sasikala

The Trichy functionary had put up a poster welcoming 'general secretary of the AIADMK and leader of sacrifice' VK Sasikala.

For the second time in two days, the AIADMK has expelled an office bearer from the party for putting up a poster welcoming former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala back to Tamil Nadu following her release from prison. The AIADMK member expelled belongs to Trichy district and was the Andhanallur south district representative.

R Annandurai, the expelled member who was also the former ward member of district local administration had put up a poster welcoming 'general secretary of the AIADMK and leader of sacrifice' VK Sasikala, who had spent '33 years in a hermit like life' with J Jayalalithaa. Pictures of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and Annadurai were present on the poster.

The AIADMK in reponse, put out a circular stating that "he has acted against the principles of the party and has brought disrepute by violating guidelines set by the party regarding conduct of its members. The circular further stated that he is stripped of all his posts in the party including that of a basic member. It further cautioned other members of the AIADMK from maintaing any kind of contact with Annadurai.

On Wednesday, the party had expelled Subramaniya Raja, the District Deputy General Secretary, MGR Makkal Mandram from Tirunelveli district. He had put up a banner welcoming Sasikala and stating that she had come to give direction to the AIADMK.

Speaking to TNM after the termination, party spokesperson Satyan Rajan had said that the AIADMK insists on discipline and that the party's decision stands as testimony to the seriousness of the high command's direction.

During his election campaign, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had made it clear that VK Sasikala will not be welcome back to the AIADMK. The former aide of Jayalalithaa was released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka on January 27 and her arrival in Tamil Nadu is expected to create political tensions in the state.