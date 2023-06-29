Another accident in Bengaluru-Mysuru highway: KSRTC bus driver dies, 25 injured

The KSRTC bus, en route Bengaluru from Madikeri, collided with the road divider after being struck by flying plywood sheets from a pickup truck.

A driver of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) electric bus died in an accident on Wednesday, June 28, while 25 passengers sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle's tire burst, causing plywood sheets to collide with the bus and the driver.

The fatal accident occurred near Ramanagara on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The KSRTC bus, en route Bengaluru from Madikeri, collided with the road divider after being struck by the flying plywood sheets. The driver, identified as 51-year-old Ramesh G, died on the spot.

The KSRTC said that three severely injured passengers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for further medical treatment. Additionally, 22 passengers with varying degrees of injuries were admitted to a government hospital in Ramanagara district.

KSRTC issued a statement, explaining, "A Bolero pickup vehicle, leading the convoy, experienced a tire burst, causing the plywood sheets it was carrying to collide with the KSRTC electric bus and its driver. The impact caused the bus to veer out of control and collide with the road divider, resulting in the fatality of the driver."

