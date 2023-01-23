Another accident at Bengaluru metro construction site, narrow escape for family

This is the third accident to occur near a Bengaluru metro construction site within the last two weeks.

news Bengaluru news

A software engineer and his family had a narrow escape when a barricade at a metro construction site fell on their car at Doddanekundi junction near Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, on the Outer Ring Road. The incident took place on the afternoon of Saturday, January 21, when the car owner Santosh Kumar was driving home with his family.

According to The Hindu, while the car was passing through Karthik Nagar and going towards KR Puram, the barricade came crashing down on it, damaging the vehicle. The barricade fell on the car and damaged the front part, but all the occupants were unharmed. Officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) arrived at the scene to investigate the accident.

This is the third accident to happen near a metro construction site in the city within the last two weeks. The previous incident was when a sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road on January 12, injuring a biker. Officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that the road caved in as a result of tunnelling work carried out as part of work undertaken by the BMRCL. However, BMRCL officials denied the claim.

Earlier on January 10, a woman and her two-year-old son were killed in Bengaluru after a reinforcement pillar along with the scaffolding collapsed at a metro construction site on ORR near Nagavara. Tejaswini, her husband Lohit Sulakhe, and their twins â€” Vihan and Vismitha â€” were travelling on a two-wheeler when the beam made of metal rods fell on them. The mishap occurred on ORR between Kalyan Nagar and HBR Layout when a reinforcement beam made of metal rods used for support while constructing the metro pier stooped and fell over onto the road.

Read: Bengaluru Metro pillar crash: Regular day turns tragic for family of four

Also read: Bengaluru roads see three sinkholes over 10 days