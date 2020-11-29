Announcement on reduced school syllabus for TN likely next week: Education Min

A report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said on Saturday. The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion over following the existing syllabus for schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Educational institutions have been closed since March following the COVID-19-induced lockdown. Though the government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9 to 12 recently, it later withdrew the order after opposition from various quarters over fears of coronavirus.

Stating that the syllabus has been reduced by about 40-50%, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district that a detailed announcement will be made within five days of handing over the report to the Chief Minister. He said he will submit the report to the CM on Monday. The Education Minister also denied the move to conduct half yearly exams online.

An 18-member panel was constituted by the state government to look into the aspect of reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year in view of the closure of schools due to COVID-19. The panel had already submitted its report.

Teachers across the state have been asking for more clarity on the reduced syllabus, especially those who have been taking online sessions for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 students. They have expressed the need to prepare students for examinations based on the revised syllabus.

According to reports, the government will be splitting the syllabus into two parts – prioritised and optional for classes 11 and 12. The state government had initially planned to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 on November 16. However, they have decided to delay the opening further, after opposition from parents and school administrations in the state.

The state government held discussions online with teachers, parents and administrators after the announcement was made based on media reports which reflected opposition to the decision.