Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema launch virtual production stage in Hyderabad

The ANR Virtual Production Stage is a facility that allows filmmakers to tell stories without being limited by location or space.

Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema have launched the ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad. This ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility has been conducting tests since October 2022 and has already been used to shoot multiple movies, ads, and music videos. With its comprehensive workflow solution, the facility now offers filmmakers flexibility and control, allowing them to achieve their creative goals without any limitations.

The technology used in the setup features a high brightness, curved LED wall spanning 60 ft in width and 20 ft in height, 2.3 mm dot-pitch, with ultra-high refresh rate and wide colour gamut. AOTO LED displays, camera tracking using stYpe's RedSpy, and custom-built rendering systems using Unreal Engine allow for real-time rendering of complex photorealistic virtual locations. Filmmakers can now blend real and virtual elements and shoot scenes in various locations worldwide without the need to physically relocate. They also have the ability to manipulate weather and lighting to their liking.

Annapurna Studios is known for its infrastructure and services it provides for the media and film industry. Started as a traditional film studio and production house, today it has transformed into an international standard studio with end-to-end services for all media formats. ‘Annapurna’ as a legacy brand is established in production, distribution, infrastructure, and is constantly endeavouring to bring new technologies and business models to the media industry.

Qube Cinema is known for its ability to identify and adopt technology that can greatly improve production and post-production workflows. The collaboration between Annapurna and Qube will reimagine the production process for today’s fast-paced and demanding entertainment environment with virtual production, the next evolutionary step in content production.

“The launch of the ANR Virtual Production Stage is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to our clients,” said Nagarjuna Akkineni of Annapurna Studios, adding, “Our strength and experience in making movies and running studios in tandem with Qube’s technical knowledge make this a great collaboration. Virtual production enables the creative mind to imagine without limit and then create it.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Annapurna Studios to bring this innovative technology to filmmakers in India and around the world,” said Rajesh Ramachandran, CTO of Qube Cinema. He further said, “This is the start of a new era in content production, and we are committed to creating an ecosystem that allows filmmakers to work in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner. Virtual production is the next big paradigm shift in content production, and we are thrilled to be leading this transformation.”

The launch of the ANR Virtual Production Stage will help India's entertainment sector take a significant step forward in the global entertainment industry. The stage is the first world-class permanent ICVFX facility in India, offering cost savings in logistics and production.