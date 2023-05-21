Annamalai meets Governor Ravi, demands dismissal of Ministers Masthan, Senthil Balaji

Annamalai alleged that MS Masthan has close ties with liquor dealers in the state, while Senthil Balaji failed to effectively prevent the sale of illicit liquor.

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged protests across Tamil Nadu condemning the hooch tragedy that has claimed 23 lives in the state, BJP President K Annamalai met with Governor RN Ravi to discuss the issue. During the meeting, Annamalai urged the governor to ensure the dismissal of MS Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare, and Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, holding them responsible for the deaths.

