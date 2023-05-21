A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged protests across Tamil Nadu condemning the hooch tragedy that has claimed 23 lives in the state, BJP President K Annamalai met with Governor RN Ravi to discuss the issue. During the meeting, Annamalai urged the governor to ensure the dismissal of MS Masthan, Minister of Minorities Welfare, and Senthil Balaji, Minister of Electricity, holding them responsible for the deaths.
Taking to Twitter, Annamalai alleged that MS Masthan has close ties with liquor dealers in the state, while Senthil Balaji failed to effectively prevent the sale of illicit liquor.
தமிழகத்தில் கள்ளச் சாராயம் காரணமாக 22 உயிர்கள் பலியாவதற்குக் காரணமாக இருந்த, சாராய வியாபாரிகளுடன் நெருங்கிய தொடர்பிலிருந்து கொண்டிருக்கும் அமைச்சர் திரு செஞ்சி மஸ்தானைப் பதவி நீக்கம் செய்யும்படி தமிழக முதலமைச்சரை வலியுறுத்தக் கோரி, @BJP4Tamilnadu சார்பாக மாண்புமிகு தமிழக ஆளுநர்… pic.twitter.com/hirDcv4zji— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) May 21, 2023
The BJP state president also raised concerns about Senthil Balaji's involvement in a bribery case related to job placements in the transportation sector. Noting that the minister is currently under investigation, Annamalai submitted a petition to the governor, urging him to request Chief Minister MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji.
In the aftermath of consuming illicit liquor laced with industrial methanol, over 50 individuals from Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts were rushed to hospitals. As of May 19, approximately 49 individuals were receiving treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital, while one person passed away due to health complications on May 20. Recent reports indicate that 22 of the 48 patients have been discharged, showing signs of recovery.
The Tamil Nadu police have made several arrests in connection with the case, including a chemical engineer named Ilaya Nambi who allegedly sold industrial methanol to Ezhumalai, an agent involved in the distribution of spurious liquor to liquor salesmen. The CB-CID, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police V Gomathi, is also conducting an investigation into the matter.