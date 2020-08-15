Anna University students write to VC seeking waiver on additional semester fees

A circular issued on Aug 5 urged the students to pay the entire semester fees including lab, computer fees etc., failing which they would be removed from the rolls.

news Education

The students of Anna University have written to Vice Chancellor MK Surappa seeking a waiver from paying additional fees like computer and lab fees for the odd semesters, starting in August and November 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anna University had issued a circular on August 5 asking the students of UG and PG courses to pay the semester fees. The circular also said that non-payment of semester fees will lead to removal of students from the nominal rolls permanently, putting students in a fix.

The students, unable to bear the cost of fees, have written to the Vice Chancellor to provide a waiver and allow them to pay the tuition fees alone, and the students have also demanded a refund of the semester fees for the previous semester as exams were not conducted.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor of Anna University MK Surappa, a representative of the student council said, “We are deeply concerned that this circular has been issued in the midst of a national health crisis. As you are aware, most of the country is under lockdown and there is severe economic crisis. All the students are attending only online classes during the lockdown but the issued fees include computer charges, lab charges, and institutional charges apart from the tuition fees. It is a burden to pay fees for something we do not use especially during pandemic.”

A student of media stream is expected to pay Rs 20,665 including computer charges of Rs 2,000, lab contingency charge of Rs 2,000 and institutional charges of Rs 2,500. However, the tuition fee is just Rs 8,000.

Talking to TNM, a student said, “We already have financial burdens. My father lost his job in March and from that time, we are living with the savings. If the university forces us to pay, then we will be forced to take loans or sell the jewels. We will be forced to pay interest on the loan. So we want the University to allow us to pay the tuition fee alone since we are not using any other provision.”

He added that the University did not provide laptops or software for learning certain subjects that required practicals. “So even the students who were completely dependent on the University computer are now forced to buy laptops or refurbish their mobile phones to support online classes. In this scenario, forcing us to pay the entire amount is not right and we cannot bear the expenses. Also, if the University takes us out of the student rolls, then joining again is not easy and we cannot attend the classes.”