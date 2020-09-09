Anna University likely to hold exams for final year students from September 22

All final year UG and PG students can attend the exams online and a mock test will be held before the final exams.

news Education

Anna University is likely to conduct online exams for all the final year UG and PG students from September 22 to September 29. The students can attend the exams from their homes using s laptop, desktop or other devices with an internet connection. The students will also be attending a mock test before the final exams to understand the online examination pattern.

A release from the university said, “Anna University is tentatively planning to conduct the final semester terminal examinations for December 2019 - April 2020 batch of UG and PG students in all disciplines from September 22- 29. The students can appear for the examination from their home using devices such as laptop/desktop/smart-phone/ tablet with internet, camera and microphone facilities.”

The release also said that the question paper will be a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type paper and a mock test for the students will be arranged, possibly a week before the commencement of the regular examinations, or earlier. The University said that the mock test will help the students familiarise themselves with the online examination pattern.

The communique also said, “Instructions to the candidates will be published in the website of the University well before the date of the mock test. The timetable and other details of the final semester examinations will be notified soon on the University website.”

The University, however, is waiting for the approval of the regulatory body. The University said, “This plan of conduct of the examinations is subject to the approval of all the appropriate regulatory bodies, which we hope to secure soon.”

The Tamil Nadu government has exempted the students of the first three years in UG courses and first year PG courses from writing the engineering exams. The Tamil Nadu government on August 26 also provided an exemption for those appearing for arrear examinations. The announcement also meant that the students with arrears who paid the fees have been passed in the exams. The announcement to pass all the students with arrears was welcomed by the students. However, academicians had criticized the government’s move, stating that the exemption will set a bad precedent and will reduce the quality of education.