Anna University final year exams likely to be held in September third week

The Supreme Court had, recently, given the go-ahead for universities to conduct examinations for final year students by September 30.

Tamil Naduâ€™s Anna University, on Wednesday, directed its affiliated colleges to begin preparations to conduct the final year in-person examinations for students, as per reports. The university said it is planning to conduct the exams in the third week of September.

The decision follows an order of the Supreme Court which gave the go-ahead for the final year exams to be conducted by colleges and universities across the country. According to the Times of India, a circular to the regional officers from the Controller of Examinations of Anna University said that the university is preparing to conduct the examinations during the third week of September so that the entire process can be completed by the end of September. Earlier, the university was mulling online examinations for students pursuing their final year programmes but decided to have offline examinations since the lockdown restrictions have been eased by the government of Tamil Nadu. The circular also asked the regional offices to furnish details on the number of students to be accommodated for the exams after taking into account issues like colleges being converted into Covid Care Centres and the reduction in the number of students in one exam room due to physical distancing norms.

Sources also told TOI that centres will be allocated to students based on their residential addresses irrespective of the college they study in since the students are back home due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Thursday, the state department for higher education conducted a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of the universities to discuss the feasibility of conducting offline exams for final year students. It is likely that the exams will be conducted for three hours and the students will have an option of writing it on online mode. Detailed regulations and examination schedule is expected to be issued soon by the state government.