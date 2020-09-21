Anna University final-semester exams to be held online, guidelines issued

Ahead of final semester exams that will begin on September 22, Anna University has released a set of instructions on how these online exams will be held. The MCQ-type online exam will carry 30% weightage for the overall result of the theory course. The remaining 50% weightage will come from the CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) obtained up to pre-final semester and another 20% from the marks obtained in the Internal Assessments conducted in the final semesters.

The format will be split into two parts, Part A and B. Part A will have 15 one-mark questions and part B will have 25 two-mark questions.

According to the manual, exam duration has been fixed at 60 minutes and candidates will have to log in at least 10 minutes before the allotted time. Students will not be allowed to log in later than 10 minutes after the exam has commenced.

Username and Password for the mock examination and final examination will be made available in the studentsâ€™ SEMS/ARMS login - ACoE web portal (acoe.annauniv.edu). Also, the information will be shared to the studentsâ€™ through their e-mail and SMS. Once logged in, students will have to submit their photograph when prompted, in addition to showing the college ID card or any government authorised ID card to the system to be captured.

Their screens will also have to be shared in addition to turning on the camera and the microphone. Students cannot use keyboard during the course of the examination and are only allowed to scroll the cursor with the mouse to answer the question.

The system will use Artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and record face emotions, eye movements and all activities. In addition to auto proctoring by the online examination system, Manual Proctors (Invigilators) will also continuously watch and monitor the students during the entire duration of the examination.

The user manual also has instructions on what to do when faced with a technical glitch. In case of disconnection of network /power failure during exam, the session can be resumed by logging in after three minutes. While the University will not be responsible for any time lost due to device malfunction, the students will be allowed an extra 15 minutes in such cases.

Additionally, the system will automatically collect data when deviations like the studentâ€™s focus changing to a different window, webcam being disabled, screen activities not being shared, etc. are observed. Scientific calculator can be accessed from the Resource button on the screen. Taking screenshots or audio recordings will be considered malpractice.

Students can access the full manual here.