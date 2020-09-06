This animal sanctuary in Chennai is under threat of closing, here's how you can help

With the lockdown turning out to be a financial crisis for many, Sai Vignesh has no choice but to turn once again to the public for help.

Animal activist Sai Vignesh form Chennai who has been rescuing and caring for strays and cattle for over five years, noticed a mini-truck ferrying buffalos near Perambakkam, Uthukottai Road while he was on his way home after having fed some strays. Since the lockdown began Sai Vignesh covers a small distance around his house, feeding stray dogs. “I could see that the vehicle was over speeding and so I began following it. I had a doubt if the animals were being trafficked,” says Sai.

Having followed the vehicle for about 10 kms, he was able to overtake it at a point and with help of police at the Tiruvallur check post was able to prevent a crime. “It's purely illegal under PCA Act, Transport of Animals Rules, Motor Vehicles Act and IPC 429. I could see that chillies were rubbed in their eyes. There were pregnant buffaloes among them and seven of the animals were cramped into the small vehicle,” he tells TNM.

Since the lockdown began, Sai Vignesh was able to intercept the illegal trafficking of cattle to slaughterhouses. So far, he has stopped 10 cattle including pregnant cows and calves from being slaughtered.

The rescued animals were brought to his sanctuary, The Almighty Animal Sanctuary located in Tiruvallur, close to Chennai. “I currently have about 27 rescued cattle and 30 dogs, all of which are terminally ill,” Sai Vignesh shares.

Crowdfunding

20-year-old Sai Vignesh who is currently pursuing BA in Criminology used to take up website development projects to pool in money to run his dream sanctuary. His father too would contribute a portion of his salary in addition to receiving monthly donations from animal lovers.

But now, with the lockdown turning out to be a financial crisis for many, Sai Vignesh has no choice but to turn once again to the public for help.

“Running the sanctuary takes about 80,000 to Rs one lakh per month. The expenses have doubled since I started taking in rescued cattle. Moreover, I have pressure from slaughterhouses and traffickers who sometimes throw stones inside the sanctuary so I had to appoint more security guards,” he shares.

Additionally, Sai Vignesh has plans to build a proper cattle shed, replacing the thatched roof shed that’s cuttingly put up. “Soon the monsoon will start and I have to finish work before that,” he adds.

Those wishing to help Sai Vignesh run his animal sanctuary can do so here.

