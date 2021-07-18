Angry voter in Telangana smashes Eatalaâ€™s â€˜wall clock giftâ€™ to Huzurabad residents

Eatala Rajender who switched loyalties from TRS to BJP after being sacked from the state Cabinet.

The Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana's Karimnagar is witnessing poll-related activities even before the Election Commission of Indiaâ€™s (ECI) announcement. On Saturday, a voter in Huzurabad town broke a wall clock which is being gifted to voters by Eatala Rajenderâ€™s camp, alleging that the former Health Minister did not help his family when he was in trouble.

Eatala Rajender who switched his loyalties from TRS to BJP after being sacked from the state Cabinet has resigned from TRS and his MLA position. Now after joining the BJP, Eatela and his wife Jamuna Reddy, along with the BJP leaders, are touring extensively to win back the seat.

In a move to attract voters, Eatalaâ€™s supporters are distributing the wall watches with Eatela's photo on it. On Saturday, Eatela's wife Jamuna visited the wards in the town where she encountered a furious voter who alleged that Eatela and his family never bothered to help them when they were in trouble.

A furious resident from #Huzurabad broke & crush a wall clock distributed by BJP's Eatala Rajender ahead of bye-election, Eatela's wife can be seen in the video. pic.twitter.com/iW0q20kpMc — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 18, 2021

A man identified as Srinivas from Mamindlavada locality, on seeing Jamuna's campaign, questioned why they have not visited his family when there are no elections. He alleged that the then Minister Eatala had not given any assistance when his son died in an accident. A BJP activist tried to pacify Srinivas saying that Eatala visited and handed over a cheque.

An emotional Srinivas is seen taking the wall clock and smashing it to the ground. He then crushes it even as BJP workers, seemingly shocked, leave soon after the exchange. As the entourage is leaving, Srinivas is heard complaining that "by distributing cheap wall clocks worth Rs 50, they are playing politics''

Eatala, in a bid to reach out to the voters in the constituency, has announced a tour named Prajadivena Yatra (Public blessing walkathon). On the other hand, social media warriors of the BJP and TRS have been at loggerheads with each other. The Congress campaign has been hit after the leader in-charge Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the party amid dramatic surfacing of controversial audio clips in which he purportedly tried to lure TRS activists.