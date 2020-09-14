Android 11 rolled out to select devices, hereâ€™s how to check if yours is compatible

The Android 11 update brings a host of new features including improved notifications and a new messaging feature called Bubbles.

Atom Smartphones

Googleâ€™s Android 11 update has been rolled out across a range of devices that are compatible. The Android 11 update will be available for install on Google Pixel 2 and newer phones, with several other brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, realme introducing it in their latest models.

Googleâ€™s latest OS (operating system) boasts of several new features like redesigned media controls, improved notifications and a new messaging feature called Bubbles. Notifications from messaging applications can be grouped together now, while Bubbles enables you to manage important conversations without switching back and forth between your current task and the messaging app.

Google Pixel 2 and newer phones in that range including Pixel 3, 3A, 4, 4A, along with OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and realme phones are ready to receive the update, according to Google.

If you have a Pixel phone, chances are that the update has already arrived on your device. To install it, go to System > Advanced > System update > Check for update. However, donâ€™t fret if the update is not showing yet as it is being rolled out gradually and should be available soon.

OnePlus is rolling out an open beta of its OxygenOS 11 update, which includes Android 11, for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. If you want to check out the new features before the official release, you can head to the OnePlus forums where you can follow the instructions to install it.

Xiaomi has declared that its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro would be the first devices to get Android 11, and the company has also unveiled a beta program.

Oppo, which released the Android 11 features as part of its ColorOS 11 public beta version, is set to officially unveil the software on Monday. While the Android 11-based custom OS will be available to select Oppo phones initially, the company says it is in the process of bringing testers on board for the public beta which is available to Find X2, Find X2 Pro and Reno 3 (4G), Reno3 Pro (4G).

realme has announced that the Android 11 update will only be coming to its flagship device realme X50 Pro for now. The company has also launched its own Realme UI 2.0 update.

Nokia has stated its Android 11 rollout plans but hasnâ€™t disclosed which phones might receive the update first. "Weâ€™ll be upgrading our phones to get our consumers straight to the stuff that matters most," the smartphone maker said in a tweet.