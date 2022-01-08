Andrea to appear as a mermaid in new fantasy film

â€˜Thuppakki Munaiâ€™ fame Dinesh Selvaraj is on board as the director.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Andrea Jeremiah has signed a new fantasy film with director Dinesh Selvaraj, who has worked in films like Thuppakki Munai. The makers of the film revealed in a statement that Andrea will be seen as a mermaid in the film. Touted to be the first-of-its-kind, the film also stars actors Bindhumathi, Munishkanth and Sunainaa in important roles. The project is bankrolled under the banner of Focus Films.

The makers also announced in a press release that 50 children have been roped in to appear in the film. Shooting for the untitled project has commenced in Chennaiâ€™s T Nagar. The movie is likely to hit the big screens later this year. Andrea was recently seen in horror flick Aranmanai 3, the third installment in the Aranmanai franchise. Co-starring Arya and Raashi Khanna, the movie was helmed by filmmaker Sundar C. The horror comedy flick released in theatres on October 14 last year.

She had also appeared in an extended cameo in Master. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred actors Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It released on January 13 last year, coinciding with Pongal. The supporting cast also included actors like Gouri G Kishan, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Vijay is seen as JD, an alcoholic and college lecturer who locks horns with Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi).

Andrea was also seen in a segment titled Reunion in Amazon Prime Videoâ€™s 2020 Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She essayed the role of Sadhana. The second installment in the franchise, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is set to premiere on January 14 on Amazon Prime Video. The star cast includes actors Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others in the lead roles. Like Putham Pudhu Kaalai, this anthology also focuses on the day-to-day lives of people and the impact the pandemic has had on them. Meanwhile, Andrea has projects like Pisaasu 2 in the kitty.