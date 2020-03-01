Andhra's Tirumala temple trust board approves Rs 3,309cr budget for 2020-21

The announcement was made by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy after a meeting that was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.

The Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday announced a budget estimate of Rs 3,309.89 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

Releasing some excerpts from the board meeting, the TTD said that to avoid frequent fire accidents in 'Boondi Potu', where the temple's famed laddu is made, advanced equipment would be set up at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore.

The TTD also decided to sanction around Rs 48 crore towards the construction of hostels for students with disabilities, who were studying at the SV group of institutions run by the trust.

Rs 3.92 crore was also sanctioned to take up construction of a Sri Padmavathi temple at Chennai, besides carrying out other work at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Jubilee Hills at Hyderabad.

Rs 16 crore was sanctioned to complete the remaining work in the extension of the Alipiri-Cherlopalle road and the TTD also gave its nod for the classification of vehicles at the Alipiri Toll Gate as per National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) guidelines, to fix the Toll Fees accordingly. Two-wheelers would be exempt from paying a fee.

The TTD also said that it would set up 1,300 CCTV cameras and fill up the vacancies of 313 security guards in the trust's Vigilance and Security Department.

The TTD had earlier said that during the financial year of 2019-20, it expected an overall revenue of about Rs 3,116 crore, including Rs 1,231 crore from offerings and Rs 846 crore from interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks. The temple is also estimated to have over Rs 12,000 crore in fixed deposits in various banks.

