Andhra's COVID-19 tally rises to 813, Kurnool and Guntur remain hotspots

Kurnool has reported 203 cases of COVID-19 so far, followed by Guntur at 177.

The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 813 on Wednesday morning with 56 new cases being reported in a 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday. Continuing the trend witnessed over the past few weeks, Kurnool and Guntur districts, with 19 cases each, reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Apart from the two districts, Kadapa, Prakasam and Nellore districts reported five, four and three new cases respectively. The state said that 5,757 samples were tested during the period, of which 5,701 turned negative.

Meanwhile, with two more persons succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll climbed to 24 in the state. With 120 persons discharged from hospital, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 669.

With the latest updates, Kurnool district has once again taken the lead over Guntur district, in terms of cumulative numbers of cases. While Kurnool's tally is 203, Guntur has reported a total of 177 cases till now. The districts of Krishna and Nellore have reported 86 and 67 cases respectively.

With rising numbers, the state government has intensified its efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state. Apart from ordering 16 crore face masks for distribution among the state's 5.3 crore residents, the state government has begun to focus upon testing in the affected clusters.

The state government has also increased the number of hospitals that exclusively deal with COVID-19 from one per district to six per district.

A total of 79 hospitals in 13 districts have been converted into COVID-19 hospitals till date, a press release stated.

