Andhra youth from Nellore shot in US, condition critical

The incident took place on April 9 when Dheeraj Reddy Dega was on his way from a gas station at Maryland Heights, St Louis in Missouri.

news Crime

A young man from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh is battling for his life in the USA, after he was shot earlier this week. The incident took place on April 9 when Dheeraj Reddy Dega was on his way from a gas station at Maryland Heights, St Louis in Missouri.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser started by Dheeraj's friend, Kishore Chittamuru, "The bullet entered his body from the left side of the abdomen and ended up on the right side damaging the intestine and liver, he is currently on ventilator and the condition is critical. He is still to undergo multiple surgeries and the bullet is yet to be removed."

He was admitted to the Mercy Hospital in Ballas Road, where he is presently undergoing treatment.

In a statement, the police said they responded to a call that said shots had been fired and officers found a 'male victim' when they arrived at the scene and shifted him to the hospital.

"Witnesses provided the description of a vehicle involved in the shooting. That information was broadcasted to surrounding agencies and the suspect was apprehended a short time later. Detectives from Maryland Heights Police Department are conducting the investigation. There are no further details to be released at this time," the police statement said.

In the fundraiser, Kishore also stated that Dheeraj grew up as an orphan after his parents passed away when he was young. He began his career as a software engineer in India for a multinational corporation (MNC).

"It took time for him to stand financially and support himself for his masterâ€™s education. To fulfill his dream, he came to the USA in January 2020 to pursue a Masters at Eastern Illinois University. He was an intelligent guy who got a scholarship in his school," the fundraiser states.

"The road to recovery for Dheeraj will be long, but he is dedicated to continuing his journey and living a full life. Itâ€™s difficult to imagine what the future holds, but we know that Dheeraj will never cease to be the brilliant, beautiful, hardworking and vivacious man that he is. We simply need to be able to support him along that journey," it added.

The funds collected will be mainly used to cover the cost of medical treatment.

