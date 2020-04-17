Andhra woman refuses to let husband enter home until he is tested for coronavirus

The man was stuck in Nellore town since the lockdown was announced and reached home earlier this week.

A woman in Andhra Pradesh refused to allow her husband to enter the house until he took a COVID-19 test amidst fears over the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The incident took place in Venkatagiri in Nellore district when the man stuck in Nellore town due to the lockdown, finally returned to his home town on earlier this week.

The man, working at a gold shop in Nellore, was stranded there since the lockdown was enforced last month. He finally managed to reach Venkatagiri on Wednesday. However, his wife asked him to first undergo screening for the coronavirus before entering the house.

She said this was necessary for the safety of the children and the community. She suggested that he stay in a local Anganwadi centre and requested volunteers to ensure that he was tested.

The health personnel later took the man to Nellore, where his samples were collected. The test result was negative, much to the relief of the man and his family.

"I would not have risked the lives of children and those living in the neighbourhood. That is why I insisted that he enter the house after undergoing the test," the woman said, defending her move.

The state reported 38 new cases in a span of 24 hours, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday morning, taking the total tally in Andhra Pradesh up to 572.

With 14 dead and 35 discharged, the state has 523 active cases.

While Nellore district reported six cases in the 24-hour period, Kurnool reported 13. Both Anantapur and Chittoor districts reported five cases each, followed by Guntur and Krishna at four each and Kadapa at one.

With the latest figures, the districts of Guntur and Kurnool are the worst affected with 126 cases each, followed by Nellore (64), Krishna (52) and Prakasam (42).

