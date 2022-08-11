Andhra woman kills relative, walks into police station with severed head

According to the police, Subbamma killed 35-year-old Vasundhara over a property issue.

news Crime

In a gruesome incident, a woman walked through the streets of Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Rayachoti and into a police station, holding a deceased womanâ€™s severed head in her hands. The woman, Subamma, said that she killed her 35-year-old relative Vasundhara on Thursday, August 11, and walked about 6 km to the police station to surrender.

According to police, Vasundhara was the daughter-in-law of Subammaâ€™s sister. SP of Annamayya Harshvardhan Raju told the media that Subbamma suspected Vasundhara of having a relationship with another man, and that she was worried Vasundhara would transfer the familyâ€™s property to his name. Subbamma and other relatives reportedly invited Vasundhara to their home on the pretext of having lunch together, where Vasundhara was killed and beheaded.

The crime has sent shockwaves across Rayachoti, which is the district headquarters of Annamayya district. Visuals that have surfaced of the incident show Subamma walking through the streets of the town with Vasundharaâ€™s head with her bare hands, which she then kept at the entrance of the police station. Police officers rushed to the scene of the crime, where they found Vasundharaâ€™s torso. The womanâ€™s mortal remains have been sent to the government hospital for autopsy.

A case has been filed against Subbamma under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said that they are attempting to identify and apprehend the others involved in the crime.

A similar incident took place in Andhraâ€™s Chittoor district in January this year, when a 50-year-old woman killed her husband and took his severed head to the police to surrender. Police suspected domestic quarrels to be the reason behind the crime, which occured in Renigunta, about 10 km from temple town Tirupati. Reports state that the two had a heated argument, which led to the woman stabbing and decapitating her husband.