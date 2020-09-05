Andhra woman attacks man with acid twice in one week

The man is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kurnool.

A 20-year-old woman stalked and attacked her estranged lover with acid in a village in Andhra Pradesh. This is the second time in a week that Supriya attacked him with acid. While 23-year-old Nagender escaped the first attack with injuries on his hand, he suffered wounds on his face in the second attack on Friday.

The man is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. The incident was reported in Kurnool district’s Nandyal police station limits.

According to police, Nagender and Supriya were from the same village and were in love. They belong to different communities. He works in a local provisions store. Nagender failed to convince his parents about his love with Supriya, who is from a different caste.

Infuriated by the developments, Supriya decided to resort to an acid attack last week. When Nagender was passing through her area, she threw acid on him in which he sustained injuries on his left shoulder and arm. She also resorted to a second attack on Friday, when he slowed down his bike at a speed breaker near her house. In the second attack, Nagender suffered burn injuries on the right side of his face.

Nagender said, “We had mutually agreed to separate as it was not working out as we were from different castes. It has been 10 days since I got married, now she has resorted to an acid attack on me.”

Speaking to the media, Supriya said she had been in a relationship with Nagender for over three years. She said, “I have been asking whether his family would agree to the relationship repeatedly, he assured me throughout that he would make this happen even if the family would not agree. I had also gotten him to speak to my uncle, who is an SI in the police. However, he recently got married to another woman and told me that his family had brought him the alliance and that he could not resist. Despite being married, he continued to talk to me and claimed that he wants to live only with me.” However, she had never filed an official complaint against Nagender.

According to the police, Nagender had not filed a complaint after the first attack and they had chosen to keep it to themselves. The police have registered an FIR. The sections will depend on the gravity of the injuries Nagender has suffered.

