Andhra woman attacked with acid succumbs to death after week-long battle for life

Police arrested three men for the acid attack on Yadla Fransika on June 13. The prime accused, Sathish, was upset because Fransika had objected to him meeting her sister, police said.

news Crime

After battling for her life for over a week, Yadla Fransika, a 35-year-old woman, who was attacked with acid in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru, succumbed to burn injuries in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21. Following the attack, police arrested three men — Sathish, Mohan, and Kiran — for allegedly attacking Fransika. Sathish, the prime accused, had allegedly planned the attack to kill Fransika, as she had objected to his relationship with her sister.

Fransika had suffered burns in her right eye and breasts in the acid attack on June 13. She was undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital at Tadepalle in Guntur district, near Vijayawada, where she passed away on Wednesday, reportedly around 2 am. Her body was shifted to the Guntur Government General Hospital for conducting a post-mortem on Wednesday morning and was later handed over to her family.

Fransika worked as a receptionist at a dental clinic in Eluru town and was returning home from work on June 13 around 9.30 pm, when Mohan and Kiran allegedly attacked her at the behest of Sathish. A relative of Fransika told the media that she still managed to ride the scooter to her home, where she collapsed. Sathish himself, who was with the family the whole time, lodged the police complaint and evaded suspicion, her mother told a local YouTube channel RTV. The family was acquainted with Sathish as he did some painting work at their house and would often talk to Fransika’s sister, the relative said.

Announcing the arrests in the case on June 15, Eluru Superintendent of Police Mary Prashanthi said that Fransika had objected to Sathish visiting the house and meeting her sister. “Due to this, Sathish developed a grudge against Fransika. He believed that no one would obstruct his relationship with her sister if he killed Fransika. Along with two of his acquaintances, Mohan and Kiran, who were painters and knew the two women, Sathish carried out a recce and chose an isolated road without movement of people or CCTVs to carry out the attack. On June 13, after Fransika finished duty, Sathish informed the others. While she was going home on her scooter, they attacked her with acid and ran away,” the SP said, adding that the role of the sister was also being investigated.