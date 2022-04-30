Andhra villagers assault MLA over alleged hand in fellow YSRCP leader’s death

Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao, who had come to the house of deceased YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad to pay his respects, was forced to take refuge in a local government school until the situation was brought under control.

Tension prevailed in G Kothapalli village of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, April 30, after YSRCP village president Ganji Prasad was hacked to death by two unidentified men. Amid suspicion that political rivalry within the party was the motive behind the murder, a group of people – purportedly the supporters of Prasad – assaulted Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao, who was visiting the deceased leader’s house to pay his respects.

While an agitated crowd overpowered the police and attacked the legislator, accusing him of having a hand in Prasad’s death, the police attempted to shield the MLA and offered him protection in a local school. The hostile situation prevailed for nearly four hours. According to reports, the MLA managed to sneak out from the village wearing a disguise.

It was around 7am on Saturday that Prasad was attacked by two persons, while he had stepped out of his house to buy milk. He died almost instantly. Prasad’s supporters suspect the role of Bajaraiah, a local YSRCP leader and member of the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC), in the murder. Bajaraiah is said to have a close relationship with the MLA.

When the MLA came to Prasad’s house to offer condolences, the crowd that had gathered around the house turned violent and started heckling him. The legislator was therefore forced to take refuge in a government school until the situation was brought under control. Hours later, with the help of additional police force, he was shifted to a safer place from the village.

Speaking to the media later, Venkatrao denied rumours of any political rivalry within the YSRCP in Kothapalli. He alleged that the people who attacked him were not from YSRCP, but from the opposition party, the TDP. “I have never seen the people who attacked me before this. They are from the TDP. They want to use this death for politics.”

Further speaking on the alleged political rivalry between Prasad and Bajaraiah, the MLA said that he never took sides and treated both the president and the MPTC member equally. “Just recently, I had felicitated both of them at an event,” he said, denying the allegation that he was encouraging groupism in the party.

Meanwhile, Eluru range DIG G Palaraju who visited the village told the media, “The villagers have raised many suspicions regarding the death. We are probing the incident and the persons responsible for the murder will be produced before the law. There are allegations that there was negligence on the part of the police, too. We will look into that as well.”