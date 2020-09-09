Andhra temple chariot fire: Endowments Dept official suspended

The government official was held responsible for dysfunctional CCTV cameras at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple causing delay in ascertaining the cause of the fire.

news Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh government suspended an Endowments Department official, holding him responsible for dysfunctional surveillance cameras and the upkeep of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village in East Godavari district, where a radham (chariot) was destroyed in a fire.

"NS Chakradar Rao, executive officer, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has been placed under suspension," ordered P Arjuna Rao, Special Commissioner, Endowments Department on Tuesday.

A fire accident on Saturday night destroyed a six-decade-old wooden chariot or temple car of the deity, at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district. The exact cause of the fire is not known, however, several people complained to him about the failings of the ED official when the Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas Rao visited the temple on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking cognisance of these complaints and to avoid public criticism over the blaze, the Commissioner said he took the decision to suspend the temple officer.

Rao held Chakradar responsible for not maintaining the surveillance cameras, forcing the authorities to go on a wild goose chase in finding the culprits responsible for the seven-tiered chariot inferno on Saturday midnight.

"Several public and people's representatives have gathered and complained against the executive officer and alleged that the executive officer had failed to see the proper maintenance of CCTV cameras installed near the radham shed," said Rao.

Incidentally, Chakradar was holding full additional charge (FAC) of the Antarvedi temple even as he is the regular officer for Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Amalapuram, a nearby village.

Following several other allegations against Chakradar, government Group Temples executive officer Bokka Veera Venkatewara Rao, from Gudimellanka village in Malkipuram mandal, has been entrusted with the full additional charge of Chakradar's regular role at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple.

Antarvedi temple is famous for its 'Theerdham' (temple fair), drawing thousands of people from both West and East Godavari districts and beyond. Antarvedi is located in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district, 200 km east of Vijayawada, 130 km from Kakinada and 57 km southeast of Bhimavaram. The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam runs an accommodation facility in the village.

Expressing concern, state BJP president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday warned of an intense agitation if the people behind the six-decade-old wooden chariot fire incident in Antarvedi, are not brought to book.

With no arrests made yet, the state BJP president warned that they would no longer remain silent in the matter. "On Wednesday, I'm reaching Antarvedi and from there I will give a call for a statewide agitation on the issue," he told IANS.

Demanding an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the High Court, Veerraju said: "The incident at Antarvedi is the height of intolerance against temples and Hindu faith. The responses to such incidents do not reflect any seriousness on the part of the state government. The BJP is taking the Antarvedi incident very seriously."

(With IANS Inputs)