Andhra, Telangana revise intermediate exam timetable: Details

In both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the intermediate first year exams will now be held from April 22 to May 11, while second year exams will be from April 23 to May 12.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have postponed the intermediate exams as the dates clashed with those of the first phase of JEE-Main exam, which will be conducted from April 16 to 21. In both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the intermediate first year exams will now be held from April 22 to May 11, while second year exams will be from April 23 to May 12.

According to the new time table, in both states, the Second Language paper will be on April 22 for first year and April 23 for second year. The English paper will be on April 25 and 26 respectively for first year and second year students.

In Andhra Pradesh, Mathematics A, Botany and Civics papers are on April 27 and 28 (for first and second years respectively), Mathematics B, Zoology and History on April 29 and 30, Physics and Economics on May 2 and 5, Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology and Fine Arts, Music on May 6 and 7, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths for BiPC students on May 9 and 10, and Modern Language and Geography papers on May 11 and 12. Ethics and Human Values exam will be on March 7, Environmental Education on March 9, and practical exams will be held from March 11 to March 31.

In Telangana, Mathematics A, Botany and Political Science papers are on April 27 and 28 (for first and second years respectively), Mathematics B, Zoology and History on April 29 and 30, Physics and Economics on May 2 and 5, Chemistry and Commerce on May 6 and 7, Public Administration and Bridge Course Maths for BiPC students on May 9 and 10, and Modern Language and Geography papers on May 11 and 12. Ethics and Human Values exam will be on April 11, Environmental Education on April 12, and practical exams will be held from March 23 to April 8.